Women now jump the same distance as men in Dead by Daylight

HQ

A while back, players noticed a strange bug in Dead by Daylight that caused female survivors to not jump as far over obstacles as male survivors. In other words, this resulted in it being easier for assassins to take down female survivors in hunts. Now Behaviour Interactive has announced that the problem is fixed and that all characters should now behave the same, no matter who you play as. Whether this will help us escape from the newly released Xenomorph remains to be seen.

- Fixed alignment issues with the survivor animation vault

- Fixed an issue with the vaulting in Junkyard that affected the animation of the female characters