Wolf Man's monster is "100% practical" and has "no CGI elements"

Back in October 2024, a performer appeared at Universal Studios in Orlando dressed as the Wolf Man, leading many to think that this design would reflect the monster in director Leigh Whannell's film that debuts this month. This was not accurate however, as Whannell's monster will look different, but different in a way that may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Speaking with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+), Whannell notes that his monster is trying something new by using 100% practical effects and skipping CGI help entirely. Specifically, Whannell affirmed the monster is "100% practical, all make-up - there are no CGI elements."

This decision might not satisfy all fans who have come to like the traditional monster's appearance, something that Whannell addresses by stating, "Maybe there are some people that won't like it because they love the traditional wolf too much, but that was the approach I wanted."

Either way, we'll get to see what this new Wolf Man looks like soon, as the film of the same name begins its theatrical run from January 17, 2025. You can see the teaser trailer below.