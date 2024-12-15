Will Netflix's Chronicles of Narnia kick off with The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, or will it start with The Magician's Nephew?

Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia might break away from tradition by starting with The Magician's Nephew, rather than The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.

This possibility was revealed in comments made by actor Jason Isaacs, who mentioned his excitement for Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of The Magician's Nephew in an article for The Week. Isaacs, reflecting on his favorite books, noted that he chose The Magician's Nephew because of Gerwig's plans to adapt it, suggesting this might be Netflix's entry point for the series.

The actor is said to have auditioned for the role of Aslan before it was ultimately given to Liam Neeson. Here is his quote from that article, referring to The Magician's Nephew: "I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see."

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy

The Magician's Nephew could be regarded as one of the more challenging books to adapt in the series, as it presents unique storytelling hurdles. The novel explores the creation of Narnia and features abstract, symbolic themes alongside complex world-building. Balancing these elements with the narrative's quieter, less action-packed moments poses a significant creative challenge for filmmakers. However, its 1900s London setting and the origin story of the iconic wardrobe offer a grounded introduction that could resonate with audiences.

Director Greta Gerwig, celebrated for her nuanced storytelling in Barbie, may be the right fit to tackle such an ambitious project. Her ability to blend character-driven narratives with imaginative settings could help overcome the adaptation challenges and bring depth to the fantastical world of Narnia.

Fans are optimistic that Gerwig's unique vision, paired with Netflix's recent success with adaptations like One Piece, could breathe new life into the franchise. If successful, this reboot could redefine how Lewis' works are experienced by both returning fans and a new generation.

Will Netflix's Chronicles of Narnia kick off with The Magician's Nephew? If so, will The Magician's Nephew prove to be the right starting point, or will the adaptation struggle under the weight of its complexity?