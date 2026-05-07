Who would the stars behind Kitana and Jade like to fight next in the Mortal Kombat world?

HQ

Just yesterday, we were able to share our thoughts on Mortal Kombat 2, the action sequel that officially arrives in cinemas as of tomorrow, May 8. With the debut on the horizon, we also had the chance to speak with some of the key stars involved with the movie, including the individuals behind both Kitana and Jade, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle, respectively.

During the full interview, which you can see below, we inquired with the pair about who they'd like to fight in the Mortal Kombat universe, knowing that there is a broad array of characters who could potentially make an appearance or return down the line.

"I said this before, Cole Young," Gabrielle began before Rudolph chimed in, "Honestly, I, oh, there's so many. I mean, listen, in the games, there's a lot that goes on also with like Kitana and Liu Kang, for example. So I think there's a world where that could be really interesting. I mean, personally, I'd also love to fight or, you know, dance with Joe Taslim. So that would be, if I could have a Sub-Zero on there, I would welcome that. Anyone, really."

In the full interview, we also spoke with Rudolph and Gabrielle about what makes video games so popular in film these days and how they went about authentically bringing their characters to life. Check it out below.