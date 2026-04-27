White House shooter suspect expected to be charged in court today

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Over the weekend, the United States capital was rocked when a suspected shooter infiltrated the White House during its Correspondents' Dinner seemingly with the intent of targeting President Donald Trump.

The individual never made it to the President as he was detained and stopped by officers, but that didn't stop Trump from having to be quickly evacuated from the dinner until the situation was handled.

The incident itself occurred on Saturday, April 25, but as of later today, April 27, it is expected that the suspected shooter, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, will be charged in court. According to BBC News, Allen is being detained at a Metropolitan Police Department in north-west Washington DC but is set to be transferred to a detention centre in the south-east of the city, after being charged on the grounds of assaulting a federal officer, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and other indictments that are set to be outlined later today.