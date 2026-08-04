What would Crash Bandicoot have looked like on Game Boy Advance?

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We know the concept of "demakes" always tends to generate a lot of excitement, meaning newer games are converted to less sophisticated formats. Often, these are brand-new AAA titles that get a demake for, say, the PlayStation 1, but there are other variations as well.

A demake can also involve porting from an older console to a newer format, as long as the newer format is less powerful. This is exactly what indie developer FengShuiAvenger is offering right now; he's currently working on a version of Crash Bandicoot from the PlayStation 1 (originally released in 1994) for the Game Boy Advance (from 2001). Nintendo's handheld console is significantly more primitive in terms of performance, which means pixels rather than polygons are the order of the day.

There were several Crash Bandicoot games released for the Game Boy Advance, but these were created specifically for that platform. You can check out what this new project look like (it isn't finished yet) below. It certainly makes you want to play, doesn't it?