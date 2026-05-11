What needs to happen for Paris Saint-Germain to win the Ligue 1 this Wednesday: does Lens have any chances?

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Paris Saint-Germain could be crowned champions in the Ligue 1 next Wednesday, with a delayed match against Lens, the only other team in the French league that came close to PSG, and was leading the league during several weeks.

There's onyl one matchday remaining, to take place next Sunday, May 17, with all matches kicking off at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST. But before that, on Wednesday May 13, two pending matches from Matchday 29 will be played: Brest vs. Strasbourg (19:00 CEST) and Lens vs. PSG (21:00 CEST).

Last Sunday's PSG 1-0 victory over Brest, with a goal by Désiré Doué, means that PSG (73 points) is virtually champion, six points ahead of Lens (67 points). If PSG wins or draws Wednesday's match, they will win the Ligue 1 title there, their fifth consecutive title and the 12th of the last 14 editions, only missing on the 2016/17 edition, losing to Monaco, and the 2020/21 edition, losing to Lille.

Ligue 1 tiebreakers are different than other leagues

But what if Lens wins the duel on Wednesday, and then PSG also loses on Sunday while Lens wins on Sunday? They would finish the league with 73 points, but PSG would surely take the title as the Ligue 1 uses overall goal difference as the first tiebreaker. And currently, PSG has a superior GD with 44, while Lens has a GD of 29, still far better than anyone else in the league, but unreachable when compared to PSG.

In the scenario that they had the same Points and Goal Difference (a extremely rare scenario, but one that could still happen in the Premier League this season, which also uses Goal Difference as the first tiebreaker), the title would go to the team with most goals scored (PSG scored 71, Lens scored 62). If they were still tied, Lens and PSG would play a play-off match.

In short, PSG is all but confirmed champion of the Ligue 1 this season, no matter how hard Lens fight (they would have to score an unrealistic number of goals in the last two matches). But the picture would be very different if the French league would use the same tiebreaker as in Spain, in which in the case of two teams finishing with the same points, the title would go to the team with the most points won in their two direct matches in the season. In the scenario where Lens would win the match on wednesday, the second tiebreaker would be used and the champion would be the team with a better Goal Difference but only in the head to head, where Lens would still have a (slim) shot, needing to score many goals on Wednesday to compensate from their 2-0 defeat to PSG in September.