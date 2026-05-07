What needs to happen for Germany and Spain to get an extra Champions League slot

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Bayern Munich had at reach the opportunity to bring Germany a fifth Champions League spot for the fifth team in the Bundesliga next season, especially after Atlético de Madrid was eliminated the previous night. But their defeat means that now Spain continues to lead the race, which could be solved tonight, at the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals.

After Atleti's and Bayern's defeats, Spain is second with 21,781 points and Germany follows with 21,357 points. Portugal is fourth with 20,500, but too far behind, while England has 27,513 points, already confirmed the extra Champions League slot a long time ago (it is given to the best two countries).

It all depends on what Frebiurg and Rayo Vallecano do. If Freiburg does not win the knockout and fails to qualify for the Europa League final, Spain will get the extra slot, no matter what Rayo Vallecano does.

Incredibly, as Football Meets Data found, Harry Kane's goal at the 94th minute yesterday (which did not change the result, but it still meant that the match ended in a draw) means that Germany can have that second slot if Frebiurg qualifies and Rayo Vallecano gets eliminated tonight.

Freiburg is trailing 2-1 behind Braga; even if they win the match tonight but still get eliminated, Germany would not get that slot. What if both qualify for the semi-final? It would depend more on what Freiburg does: if Freiburg doesn't win the UEL final, Spain would get the slot even if Rayo loses the UCL final. Germany would get the slot only if Rayo loses the final and Freiburg wins the final OR draws the final... and it would depend on the goals scored.

It's clear that tonigh'ts matches have much more at stake than just the joy of their respective fans...