What if Sekiro was a crab? Another Crab's Treasure takes Souls-like to the bottom of the sea

It's not uncommon every year to see more and more examples of ARPGs inspired by Dark Souls and FromSoftware games in general, but most of them involve human or simply anthropomorphic characters (the latest example being the automaton Pinocchio from Lies of P), but sometimes the sub-genre takes an extra twist and presents a whole new universe, handling even the most unlikely hero we can think of right now: a crab.

Another Crab's Treasure has been known to us since last year, but it was during Xbox Showcase Extended that we saw a new trailer with substantial improvements and the announcement that it's coming to Game Pass on day one.

Check out the trailer and let us know if you're as excited as we are for this fantastic Crab Souls, which is set to arrive later this year on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.