Another Crab's Treasure shows off its weapon fusion features

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showed us a lot of interesting features, one of which being the ability to fuse weapons together. However, it seems this mechanic isn't exclusive to the upcoming open-world game, as Another Crab's Treasure's developers have made clear over on Twitter.

"We've had weapon fusing for MONTHS so I dont want ANYONE saying we stole it from Zelda," reads the post, followed by a video showing how weapon fusion works in the upcoming undersea soulslike.

Of course, binding weapons together isn't a completely new concept, and so it was unlikely that many would have said Another Crab's Treasure did copy Tears of the Kingdom, but it also seems that the developers over at Angry Crab have seen their chance to bring their game back into the spotlight.