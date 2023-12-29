What has Sonic been up to during 2023?

HQ

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where things started to turn around for Sonic who has suffered two really bad decades. Things started to slowly move in the right direction after Sonic Mania from 2017 and efter since the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, the blue blur has enjoyed almost the same popularity as during his Mega Drive heydays.

2023 has also been a really good year for Sonic with the release of Sonic Superstars, Lego Sonic sets, a smartphone game, Sonic merchandise (Crocs!) and a whole lot more. You can really tell Sega feels good about Sonic right now as they have now shared a retrospective video showing what he has been up to during 2023.

Check it out in the X-post below. We really look forward to see what Sonic has in store for us in 2024 like the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and a rumored new game - and probably a whole lot more.