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Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

We've been waiting so long for a new Jet Set Radio, someone brought it into Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

You thought Sekiro was cool before? Just watch this kickflip.

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There are few games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, arguably fewer that are like Jet Set Radio. One modder decided to make a completely unique experience by combining the two, with a new mod called Jet Set Sekiro.

As it says on the tin, Jet Set Sekiro from It4444 on Nexus Mods brings the skating and spray-painting mechanics of Jet Set Radio to a new level in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Sekiro can now ride around on a skateboard, kickflip and ollie to his heart's content as he fights his way around a modded version of the Fountainhead Palace in the base game.

To beat the level, you have to tag 20 locations, pointed out with a big red arrow. In the video below, you see that you can tag locations with spray paint by just riding up to them. The skateboarding is just limited to this level for now, but the modder wants to add it to the entire game. There's also a plan to include grappling, ledge grinding, and another Jet Set Radio-inspired level in Ashina Castle.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
It4444/NexusMods

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Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceScore

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The sheer presence and power of these warriors make Sekiro's sense of play feel unique even within the confines of FromSoftware's past works."



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