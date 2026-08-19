Wetherspoons officially bans customers from playing music out loud in pubs

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Terrible news for the worst people on the planet, as UK pub giant Wetherspoons has ruled that people have been banned from playing music out loud in its pubs, as well as taking phone calls on speaker.

Wetherspoons owns more than 790 pubs across the UK, and has found that noise from phones and tablets has been an increasing problem for its customers. "We are not looking to ask anyone to leave a pub if they go against the ruling, but it is an option for managers if they refuse to do so," said the company.

"We're yet to hear of anyone who relishes having a pint against the backdrop of a speakerphone call or someone loudly playing a video, so we expect this move will be greatly welcomed," it continued (via the BBC). The British Beer and Pub Association, which represents Wetherspoons, is in support of the new rules, saying they add clarity for customers and staff.