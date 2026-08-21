We're teaming up with Borderlands 3's FL4K and Amara in new Borderlands 4 DLC

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Borderlands 4's next round of DLC is bringing heaps of content our way, as the release of both the next Bounty Pack and Story Pack have aligned to arrive on the 10th of September. The Bounty Pack sees us take on new bosses in a repeatable scenario letting us travel up to the Moon, while the Story Pack is the richer DLC content-wise, unlocking our next Vault Hunter and letting us explore a new, jungle region.

Amara and the Vile Shadows sees us team up with Borderlands 3's Siren Amara as she looks to plug the gaps between dimensions. All sorts of strange enemies and new bosses are pouring through the rifts, and we'll be using our new loot to take them down, as well as our new cosmetics to look cool while we do it.

FL4K and the Last Resort has us follow the Beastmaster on a rescue mission. We're taking on Tediore as they've captured Mr. Chew, the Skag companion from Borderlands 3 FL4K can bring with him on his adventures. Of course, we're not just focusing on Mr. Chew in the story pack, as we'll also see the introduction of Loveless, the Hacker, who makes her debut as a Vault Hunter on the 10th of September. A Gearbox DevCast on the 3rd of September is going to show her off in more detail, but already she seems like a quick and powerful Vault Hunter, using her serpent-like companion to rip foes apart.

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