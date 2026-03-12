We're slaying the spire for a second time in Slay the Spire 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

As a member of the games media, the amount of times I see roguelike deck-builder flash by my email is not really worth thinking about, and so today we're going to return to the king of them all in Slay the Spire 2. The sequel to the hit roguelike from MegaCrit has already stormed through Steam in Early Access, and it's about time we saw what all the fuss is about.

Just like the first game, Slay the Spire 2 sees you take on a series of increasingly powerful and bizarre monsters, building up a unique deck and uncovering the power of ancient relics. This time, there's co-op, too, so now a friend can drag you through the ascensions if you're struggling.

As always, you can find our stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. We'll be slaying the spire on stream from our usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, so be sure to hop in and check it out!