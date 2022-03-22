A couple of weeks ago, Uppercut Games brought its self-dubbed &quot;relaxploration&quot; title {Submerged: Hidden Depths} to PC and consoles, after the title previously released as a Stadia exclusive game. The title is a sequel to 2015's Submerged, and sees the brother and sister duo of Taku and Miku sailing around and exploring the ruins of a city that has been claimed by the waves, all in the effort to make the surrounding area hospitable and a haven for the two to start a new life.We've already given our opinions on the game, as part of a review that we published a couple of weeks ago, but now we're also going to be hitting the ocean to head out on this vibrant adventure during today's GR Live stream.That's right, we're going to be diving into Submerged: Hidden Depths later today, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and wandering around the world. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage when we go live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch Rebeca as she jumps into the game for a couple of hours.