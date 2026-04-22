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Vampire Crawlers

We're playing Vampire Crawlers on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Poncle's card-based action spinoff.

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We're back for another livestream this afternoon, where on today's GR Live offering, we're going to be dedicating our time to Poncle's latest expansion of the Vampire Survivors universe.

Known as Vampire Crawlers, this is a deckbuilding action experience, and following its debut recently, we're going to be hopping into the game to check out its first hour all from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. Be sure to pop by to join me at the GR Live homepage when the fun commences.

For more on Vampire Crawlers, be sure to read our dedicated and glowing review of the game, where we talk about why you shouldn't miss this delightful indie spinoff.

Vampire Crawlers

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Vampire Crawlers
REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

We've been slaying pixelated monsters and juggling cards until our eyes bled in Poncle's crazy and absolutely brilliant spin-off of Vampire Survivors. Just one more round... then we'll go to sleep, we promise.



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