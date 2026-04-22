We're playing Vampire Crawlers on today's GR Live

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We're back for another livestream this afternoon, where on today's GR Live offering, we're going to be dedicating our time to Poncle's latest expansion of the Vampire Survivors universe.

Known as Vampire Crawlers, this is a deckbuilding action experience, and following its debut recently, we're going to be hopping into the game to check out its first hour all from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. Be sure to pop by to join me at the GR Live homepage when the fun commences.

For more on Vampire Crawlers, be sure to read our dedicated and glowing review of the game, where we talk about why you shouldn't miss this delightful indie spinoff.