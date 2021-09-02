We're playing the postal puzzler KeyWe on today's GR Live

HQ

Ever since Overcooked landed on the scene back in 2016, we've seen many other wacky party games follow suit and create chaotic experiences out of everyday mundane tasks. One of the latest of these is KeyWe, a self-described "postal puzzler" that tasks you and a friend with running a post office whilst playing as a pair of kiwis. Here simple tasks such as sending a telegram or prepare a parcel are, of course, complicated due to the fact that you don't have hands so teamwork is essential.

On today's GR Live, Kieran will be jumping into the game and testing it out both solo and online. If you're interested in watching then be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.