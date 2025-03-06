We're playing Split Fiction on today's GR Live

HQ

It's time for what is already no doubt a major Game of the Year contender to make its arrival. Hazelight's Split Fiction officially launches in a few hours on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and with that in mind, we are absolutely making the game the focus of our latest episode of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, which is coincidentally also the global launch time for the game, myself and Alex will be checking out the opening hour of the cooperative adventure game, where we will be putting our teamwork skills to the test and experiencing some crazy action and thrilling gameplay variety.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage when we go live later this afternoon to witness the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our 10/10 review of the game here too.