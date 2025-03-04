Here's when you can start playing Split Fiction

HQ

It's almost time to embark on the next great adventure from the Swedish cooperative masters at Hazelight. The team will soon be debuting Split Fiction, an adventure that revolves around two conflicting individuals who are tasked with putting aside their differences to complete a shared task. While we know that Split Fiction will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 6, the exact launch time has remained a secret. Or that was the case...

EA and Hazelight has now shared the firm time that players around the world can begin their adventure. For those in the UK and Europe, the launch time will be 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, which for those looking for something fun to entertain themselves with in a couple of days, will also coincide with the time that Alex and I host a GR Live stream to check out the opening hour of the game.

As for the wider launch times, they are actually aligned across the world, meaning West Coast America will be able to play from 8:00 AM PST while East Coast Australia will need to wait until 3:00 AM on the morning of March 7.

Check out the full launch time image below.