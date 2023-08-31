Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Stars

We're playing Sea of Stars on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the well-received JRPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since it debuted earlier this week, Sea of Stars has launched to pretty great acclaim from fans and critics alike. We enjoyed our time with the game, and you can see our full review right here, and with the title already moving 100,000 copies, fans seem to have enjoyed themselves too.

With this success in mind, later today, we're going to be diving into Sea of Stars on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the JRPG, all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Don't miss the live action.

Sea of Stars

Related texts

0
Sea of StarsScore

Sea of Stars
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Sabotage Studio has created a love-letter to 90s JRPGs, and we're impressed by it.



Loading next content