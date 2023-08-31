We're playing Sea of Stars on today's GR Live

HQ

Ever since it debuted earlier this week, Sea of Stars has launched to pretty great acclaim from fans and critics alike. We enjoyed our time with the game, and you can see our full review right here, and with the title already moving 100,000 copies, fans seem to have enjoyed themselves too.

With this success in mind, later today, we're going to be diving into Sea of Stars on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the JRPG, all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Don't miss the live action.