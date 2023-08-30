Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars sells 100,000 copies on launch day

That's a huge number, considering it's available on both PS Plus and Game Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sea of Stars has been one of the most anticipated games for JPRG and pixel art fans this year. Billed as a true spiritual successor to the 1994 classic Chrono Trigger, the game has won acclaim from critics and gamers alike, and currently has a Metacritic score of 88, though it peaked at 93.

Now that 24 hours have passed since the game launched on PC and consoles (included as a launch title for both Game Pass and PS Plus users), the official account has reported that they have sold 100,000 copies of the game on its first day. "We are speechless. Thank you so much <3)".

We also believe that Sea of Stars is one of the best surprises of this prolific 2023, as we commented in our review.

Have you tried Sea of Stars? Remember that even if you don't have an active subscription to Sony or Microsoft services, you can always try the free demo, which is available on all platforms.

Sea of Stars

Related texts

0
Sea of StarsScore

Sea of Stars
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Sabotage Studio has created a love-letter to 90s JRPGs, and we're impressed by it.



Loading next content