We're playing Saros on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, one of the many major games that made its arrival was the latest project from developer Housemarque, as Saros launched on PS5. While we won't know how the game has performed commercially for some time, the game seems to have been a mega hit among critics, including the Gamereactor editorial team, where we shared a glowing review of the project.

With Saros now available, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to the project, where from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by for a taste of sci-fi bullet-hell action, and if you have been playing Saros recently, don't miss our handy guide that explains some of the less well-explained features used in the game.