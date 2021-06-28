We're playing Planet Zoo on today's GR Live

We're kicking off our streaming schedule this week by taking a look at the latest DLC expansion for Planet Zoo. The Africa Pack released last week, and it introduces five new species of animals including meerkats and African penguins as well as 180 items inspired by the region. In addition to this, it also adds a new exclusive timed scenario that tasks players with transforming a barren stretch of desert into a must-see tourist attraction.

To watch us build the zoo of our dreams using these new assets, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. If you're yet to check out the game then we should also point out that it is now discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale. The base game and its Deluxe Edition have received a discount of 55% and all of its DLC expansion are also down by 20-30%. You can check out our review of Planet Zoo here.