We're playing Oxenfree II: Lost Signals on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the launch day for Night School Studio's latest title. Now part of the Netflix Games family, the developer is launching the second instalment in the Oxenfree series today, with this follow-up known as Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

While you may have already read our review of the game, for those who are unaware as to what this game is, Lost Signals is set five years after the original title and sees Riley returning to her hometown of Camena to investigate strange and supernatural radio signals.

To get a glimpse into what Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is offering, you can join us at the GR Live homepage later today, as starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game.