We're playing Marvel Rivals on today's GR Live

HQ

Marvel Rivals has been out for just under a couple of weeks now, and Netease's hero shooter does largely seem to be a success. Of course, a lot of live-service games launch with a boom, and we'll have to wait and see if it lasts, but millions have flocked to test out their skills as their favourite Marvel heroes and villains.

On today's GR Live, we'll be testing out the game ourselves, giving it an hour to get to grips with the frenetic action and see as many heroes as we can. As usual, the stream will be starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, and you can find it on YouTube, Twitch, or our very own GR Live Homepage.

In the meantime, if you want to see some more extended opinions on Marvel Rivals, you can check out our network review here.