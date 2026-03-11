We're playing Marathon on today's GR Live

HQ

We're back with another livestream later today and it's one you won't want to miss if you're a fan of all things Bungie, shooters, and extracting. That's right, in a few hours, I will be hopping into Marathon to see what the latest title from Bungie has in store, all following its debut weekend.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, you can join me at the GR Live homepage for an hour of Marathon gameplay, where I will hopefully be amassing loot and finding better gear in a bid to take on the more demanding maps and challenges that are on offer.

For more on Marathon, we're hard at work on our complete review of the game, but you can find our very recent thoughts on the game over here.