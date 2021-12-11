Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

We're playing Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn on today's GR Live

We'll be streaming it ahead of its December 14 launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's not often on our live show that we get to stream you a title ahead of its public release date, but that's exactly what's happening today. On today's show we are checking out Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn DLC - an expansion that has launched more than a decade after the original's launch. Fatesworn features an additional six hours of story content, 21 new weapons and shields, and a new area filled with snowy mountains.

If you're interested in catching two hours of gameplay then be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Related texts



Loading next content