We're playing Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn on today's GR Live

It's not often on our live show that we get to stream you a title ahead of its public release date, but that's exactly what's happening today. On today's show we are checking out Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn DLC - an expansion that has launched more than a decade after the original's launch. Fatesworn features an additional six hours of story content, 21 new weapons and shields, and a new area filled with snowy mountains.

If you're interested in catching two hours of gameplay then be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.