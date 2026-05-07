We're playing Invincible VS on today's GR Live

HQ

Today, we'll be getting stuck into some bloody superhero action in Invincible VS. The 3v3 tag fighter sees our favourite characters from the TV show and comics duke it out in fast-paced, visceral combat.

As well as just letting us play as a team of our three favourite heroes or villains, we also get to experience a brand-new story created just for the game by the writers of Invincible, which we'll try and dig into as well later today when we bring Invincible VS to GR Live.

As always, we'll be starting our livestream from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can join on our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages, as well as our very own GR Live Homepage. In the meantime, you can check out our full review of the game here for more in-depth thoughts.