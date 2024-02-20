We're playing Helskate on today's GR Live

HQ

Just last week, developer Phantom Coast launched its action roguelike title Helskate into Early Access, allowing fans to try their hand at flipping, tricking, and grinding on a skateboard while simultaneously slaying out the monsters and demons that inhabit the world of Vertheim. With that debut in mind, we're going to be turning our attention to Helskate on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Helskate all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our thoughts on Helskate over here too.