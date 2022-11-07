Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      We're playing Harvestella on today's GR Live

      Join us for an hour of Square Enix's latest title.

      Just a few days ago, Square Enix launched its latest title, with this one being the JRPG Harvestella. Set in a fantasy world and tasking players with unravelling a confounding quest line all while maintaining and expanding a farm, the game has both life simulation but also RPG elements.

      But you can see all of this for yourself by tuning into today's GR Live. It will be our very own Rebeca who will be hosting, and looking to play the opening hour of the game, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

      And until we do go live, be sure to catch a trailer for the game below.

