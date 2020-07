You're watching Advertisements

The well-awaited remake of the 2005 action-adventure Destroy All Humans released just yesterday and to celebrate the well-awaited, much-anticipated title's release, we have our eyes on the prize for today's stream - that prize, of course, being the destruction of all humans.

If you want to join us on our quest for world domination in Destroy All Humans!, make sure to head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).