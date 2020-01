Are you looking to chomp some A-grade, exceptional grub on the battlefield while wearing your kitchen utensils as armour? So are we and we'll be hopping on into the Darkflow Software battle royale, aptly named Cuisine Royale, on today's live stream.

Grab your pots and pans and head on over to our live page at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET) to join in on the fun.