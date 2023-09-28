We're playing Counter-Strike 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

While most developers like to tell their fans when their next game will debut months and even years in advance, Valve decided against this practice with Counter-Strike 2, as before the title shadow-dropped late yesterday, all we knew was that it would be coming sometime this summer. Still, now that the game is here, we're going to be jumping into an hour of Counter-Strike 2 on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by and also be sure to check out the launch trailer for CS2 below.