We're playing Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake on today's GR Live

Tomorrow, Avantgarden will debut its remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. This updated version of the game comes with much prettier modern graphics, which you can get a glimpse of in action in the trailer for the game below.

HQ

But, with that launch coming up, we're also going to be getting a slightly early look at the title, as on today's GR Live, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through an hour of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, all from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by for a taster of this gripping, harrowing, and emotional adventure title.