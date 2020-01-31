LIVE

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - Terminator Live Event Livestream
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

We're playing Breakpoint's Terminator Event on GR Live

We'll be back at 3pm GMT to take on the first part of the new limited event for Ghost Recon.

When you think of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, you think of co-op infused tactical combat and realistic shooting mechanics, but every now and then Ubisoft likes to mix things up by throwing a curveball at the community. The developer did it before when they unleashed the Predator on predecessor Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and now the team is back with another cinematic collaboration that this time sees the game temporarily updated with a Terminator-themed event.

With that being the case, today on GR Live we're going to play the first mission of two (the second lands on February 1) and if we get done early, we'll find some other way to entertain you for the duration. Simply tune in on our Live page starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET to see how everyone's favourite killing machine fits into the world of Ghost Recon.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghost Recon: BreakpointScore

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is definitely a fun game at its core, but its identity crisis and focus on quantity over quality shines through in a way that lessens the experience."



