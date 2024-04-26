We're playing Another Crab's Treasure on today's GR Live

HQ

This week has been a massive one for gamers yet again. A bunch of promising and exciting games have all made their debut, including Sand Land, Stellar Blade, Top Spin 2K25, Manor Lords, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and the biggest of the bunch, Another Crab's Treasure.

Talking about the latter, we're dedicating today's GR Live to Aggro Crab's adorable Soulslike. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the game at the GR Live homepage for an hour.

Be sure to also read our review of the game here or find our video review below.