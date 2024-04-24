HQ

Developed by the team behind the satirical dungeon crawler Going Under, Another Crab's Treasure feels like an April Fools' joke brought to life. Set within a vibrant undersea kingdom, it distances itself from an ocean of other Souls-likes that have flooded the market in recent years, with it possessing a more whimsical tone and being crammed with a boatload of humorous puns. After receiving the spotlight at a recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the game is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

In Another Crab's Treasure, you play as a cute little hermit crab called Kril whose day is turned upside down after a "loan shark" confiscates his shell. With Kril struggling to shell out for his taxes, he is left alone without his most prized possession and must scour the ocean to recover it. Filled with murderous crabs, prickly pufferfish and other deadly crustaceans, Kril finds himself deep in a whole ocean of trouble and must fight for his survival.

Unlike typical Souls-likes (before Elden Ring anyway) Another Crab's Treasure is much more open in its level design, offering more freedom for exploration. Along your journey you'll find yourself scuttling across kelp forests, coral reefs, and sand castle cities. These open spaces

help to prevent frustration if you're stuck, as you can always venture off the beaten path and do some much-needed grinding. Platforming also has a greater emphasis here and there is a more significant sense of verticality to levels. Kril can propel himself through the water for a limited time, bounce on sponges, and grapple hook to distant areas using fishing lines.

The combat is where things feel familiar though, as you need to study your opponents, dodge their attacks and punish them when the time is right. When slaying enemies you'll also collect microplastics (the game's Souls equivalent), which can be used to level up attributes such as your health, resistance, and damage output. You can also equip up to three different items to bolster your stats and these can be switched between at any time.

Kril can wear items discarded on the ocean floor as a shell to protect from the many aggravated sea creatures you'll encounter. From abandoned tennis balls to shuttlecocks and shot glasses, each of these shells have individual defensive stats and special abilities to consider. The soda can, for example, fires bubbles enabling you to attack from a distance, whereas the teacup improves your attack speed so you can land extra blows.

You can also hide inside your shell to absorb damage, but if you're not careful you'll be left scuttling around for a replacement. Your shells can break if you sustain too much damage but you can easily hop into another if you find one nearby on the ground. Switching between shells during the heat of action helps to keep the combat feeling fresh and there's an incredible sense of danger when you're left wandering naked in search of a new home.

Another area in which Another Crab's Treasure succeeds is in being a highly accessible entry point for what is otherwise a really punishing genre. When you fail during a boss fight you have the option to be teleported right outside the arena, cutting out plenty of tedious backtracking. There is also a suite of different accessibility options that you can access to slow down gameplay, for example, and increase parry windows. Hilariously, you can even spawn a gun to one-shot enemies if you are still having difficulties.

Another Crab's Treasure emerges from its shell as a refreshing and whimsical addition to the often intense and cryptic realm of Souls-like games. Its accessibility options make it a great point of entry for newcomers and genre veterans will appreciate differences such as its open world design, greater focus on platforming, and its many equippable shells. We'd certainly recommend checking it out if you're looking for a unique twist on this highly saturated genre.