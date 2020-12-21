Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

We're playing Alba: A Wildlife Adventure on today's GR Live

We'll be heading to the Mediterranean for today's stream.

We're back again for another GR Live stream and today we're looking to head to the Mediterranean for an adorable outdoors adventure. That's right, today, one our newer streamers Rebeca Reinosa will be playing Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, where she will be looking to explore the sunny coastal environments, taking a variety of great pictures of its wildlife along the way, so be sure to stop by to say hello.

This will be our second to last stream of the year, so don't miss an opportunity to head to the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET to join in on the fun.

To check out more of Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, be sure to read our review on Ustwo Games indie title, right here.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

