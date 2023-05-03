We're playing Age of Wonders 4 on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday was the global release date for Triumph Studios' latest 4X strategy effort, with this title being the fantasy game, Age of Wonders 4. Tasking players with leading a faction of their own creation, in this game, you can be the hero or the villain, as you look to impose yourself on the wider world and the creatures and beings that inhabit it.

While we've already reviewed Age of Wonders 4 - and really enjoyed our time with the game - today, we're going to be jumping into an hour of the title, all as part of our GR Live offering.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for a bunch of gameplay that is being hosted by our very own Rebeca. And if you're interested in Age of Wonders 4 itself, be sure to check out the game today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.