We're making armies clash in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition on today's GR Live

Old-school strategy is the topic of today's GR Live, as we're taking a look at Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition. Relic's classic strategy game has been redefined for the modern era, and we'll see if it creates the same memories it did so many years ago.

Complete with all the original and DLC campaigns from the original game, Dawn of War - Definitive Edition also has 4K compatibility, pathfinding improvements, mod compatibility, and an overall more cinematic experience.

As always, you can join us from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages as well as our very own GR Live Homepage. If you want to read more of our in-depth thoughts on Dawn of War - Definitive Edition, check out our full review here.