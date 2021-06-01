We're hunting targets in the Warhammer 40K universe in Necromunda: Hired Gun on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're kickstarting June and this week's batch of GR Live streams by heading into the latest game in the Warhammer 40K universe. That's right, we're diving straight into Necromunda: Hired Gun to hunt some targets and claim some bounties in the indie FPS developed by Streum on Studio.

If you're interested in checking out the action, you can be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of this wild, violent, and fast-paced title, with our very own Dori hosting. And if you fancy a taste of what's coming, make sure to take a look at the opening cinematic for the game below.