We're hootin' and hollerin' in Far Far West on today's GR Live

In what feels like one of the best recent examples of a developer asking "you know what's cool?" and then putting everything they think fits that category into one game, Far Far West has recently made its debut in Early Access. A 1-4 player co-op shooter, Far Far West brings incredible chaos as you fight monsters out in the deadly realm of a weirder Wild West.

Letting you sling spells just as well as you shoot bullets, Far Far West combines typical action combat with plenty of additional chaos that makes it seem like great fun, either alone or with friends. The game already impressed massively at the last Steam Next Fest, and has scored Overwhelmingly Positive reviews since its Early Access launch.

As always, you can find our stream on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages, as well as the GR Live Homepage. We'll be saddling up at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so get ready to giddy up, cowboys!