We're heading into S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on today's GR Live

After multiple delays, today finally marks the launch of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. GSC Game World's return to the irradiated zone has indeed been a long-time coming, and today we'll be diving into the first hour of the game on GR Live.

If you're not aware, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the latest entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. Set in the nuclear dystopia of the Zone - an area created after a second nuclear disaster in Chornobyl - you'll have to fight bandits, mutants, and more in this environment, as well as discover some of the supernatural secrets hidden within.

If that sounds like your jam, join in on the stream via the GR Live Homepage, or on our Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, which just so happens to be the global launch time of the game. Ahead of that, keep an eye out for our review dropping today.