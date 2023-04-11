Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls Online

We're heading back to The Elder Scrolls Online's Tamriel on today's GR Live

With the game currently being free-to-play, we're going to be checking it out for an hour.

Bethesda is currently allowing anyone to dive into the massive world of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, as part of the developer's latest Free Play Event. Available on all platforms (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation), anyone can download and play the base game parts of the enormous RPG until Monday, April 17.

With this being the case, we're going to be heading back to Tamriel on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the fantasy title, all at the GR Live homepage from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action live and also head over here to see exactly what you can get up to in The Elder Scrolls Online's latest Free Play Event.

The Elder Scrolls Online

