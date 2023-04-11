We're heading back to The Elder Scrolls Online's Tamriel on today's GR Live

HQ

Bethesda is currently allowing anyone to dive into the massive world of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, as part of the developer's latest Free Play Event. Available on all platforms (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation), anyone can download and play the base game parts of the enormous RPG until Monday, April 17.

With this being the case, we're going to be heading back to Tamriel on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the fantasy title, all at the GR Live homepage from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action live and also head over here to see exactly what you can get up to in The Elder Scrolls Online's latest Free Play Event.