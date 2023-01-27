Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Space Remake

We're getting freaky in Dead Space on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of EA Motive's survival horror game.

Today marks the global launch date for EA's remake of Dead Space. The title is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, and to mark this launch, we'll be jumping into the opening hour of the updated version of the survival horror on today's GR Live.

Starting at the slightly later time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through the first hour of Motive's remake, to see how the USG Ishimura has been updated to suit modern hardware and technology.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and also check out our opinions on Dead Space Remake in our review here and video review below.

Dead Space Remake

