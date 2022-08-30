We're diving back into Guild Wars 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

The long-running MMORPG Guild Wars 2 has recently celebrated its 10-year-anniversary. To mark such a momentous occasion, the developer, ArenaNet, has brought a special celebratory event to the game, where players can look to experience the best of the title, and this is precisely what we'll be getting up to on today's GR Live.

That's right, following our last foray into the world of Guild Wars 2 when the End of Dragons expansion arrived, we'll be returning to check out the 10th Anniversary event. To join us as we tackle these new event-specific challenges, you can tune into the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And if you're interested in checking out Guild Wars 2 for yourself, you can now play the game via Steam, as the game has launched on Valve's store.