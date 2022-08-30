Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Guild Wars 2

We're diving back into Guild Wars 2 on today's GR Live

The game recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary, and is still doing so with a new in-game event.

The long-running MMORPG Guild Wars 2 has recently celebrated its 10-year-anniversary. To mark such a momentous occasion, the developer, ArenaNet, has brought a special celebratory event to the game, where players can look to experience the best of the title, and this is precisely what we'll be getting up to on today's GR Live.

That's right, following our last foray into the world of Guild Wars 2 when the End of Dragons expansion arrived, we'll be returning to check out the 10th Anniversary event. To join us as we tackle these new event-specific challenges, you can tune into the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

And if you're interested in checking out Guild Wars 2 for yourself, you can now play the game via Steam, as the game has launched on Valve's store.

Guild Wars 2

