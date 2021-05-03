Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Destroy All Humans!

We're destroying all humans in today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into the shoes of the tiny green spaceman Crypto.

We're kicking off another week of GR Live streams by checking out one of the latest additions to Xbox Game Pass, Destroy All Humans! That's right, we're going to be jumping into the shoes of the little green space man crypto to well... destroy all humans. With plenty of different levels to explore, a wide variety of sci-fi weapons to use, and a whole lot of chaos on the cards, this is one you won't want to miss.

Join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of Destroy All Humans! hosted by Rebeca. And, if you are interested in seeing what's in store for this stream, be sure to check out our review of the game, and the launch trailer for the title below.

Destroy All Humans!

