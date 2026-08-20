We're crafting spells and battling monsters in Echoes of Mystralia on today's GR Live

It has been almost a year since Hades II launched into its 1.0 release, and if you've been dying to get back into some fast-paced, top-down roguelite action, then Echoes of Mystralia is sure to fill that gap.

Borealys Games' second venture into the world of Mystralia sees us play as Mazarim, a Watcher who is tasked with protecting the world's memories. Along your journey through the game's runs, you'll meet friendly and unfriendly faces, grab spells, and combine them for some devastating effects.

If you want to see some of this Hades-like roguelite adventure for yourself, join our stream on the latest edition of GR Live. We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can watch from the GR Live Homepage, or on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.