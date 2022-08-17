We're checking out Tower of Fantasy on today's GR Live

HQ

Following its western launch last week, Tower of Fantasy has both seen a boom in popularity and a few server and bug issues as well. But despite this being the case, the game has largely made its debut outside of Asia in a pretty positive light and with this being the case, we figured it's about time to check out the game for ourselves.

Which is why we're going to be jumping into the first hour of Tower of Fantasy on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to explore the world of Aida for herself.

Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to come and check out the world alongside Rebeca, and if you're interested in taking a look at the game for yourself, be sure to get a PC download link at the title's website here.